Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 28, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;91;79;SSW;10;73%;26%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;70;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;WNW;15;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;Clouding up;69;49;ENE;9;37%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;62;61;Clearing and warmer;75;57;W;9;48%;76%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;56;42;Variable cloudiness;54;38;NE;10;67%;31%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;43;33;Mostly cloudy;43;32;SE;3;61%;17%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;70;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;43;E;8;53%;4%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and chilly;31;21;Becoming very windy;34;23;WSW;20;95%;92%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;88;72;Sunshine and warm;94;74;NE;12;58%;55%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;64;52;Partly sunny;65;46;WSW;7;60%;26%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;60;Sunny and warmer;77;60;S;9;64%;10%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;69;47;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;NW;12;24%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;5;71%;68%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;92;70;S;6;54%;7%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, a t-storm;95;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SSW;6;71%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;50;A couple of showers;59;52;NE;11;77%;96%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;48;Rain and drizzle;54;43;ENE;7;76%;80%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and delightful;69;42;Partly sunny, warm;72;47;SW;5;47%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;61;40;Variable clouds;53;34;NW;9;66%;30%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;63;52;A bit of rain;66;52;SE;5;76%;89%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Clouds and sun;86;65;E;9;52%;6%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and mild;68;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;47;NNE;8;37%;17%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;45;Cooler with rain;58;38;NE;4;77%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;64;41;Mild with some sun;70;45;WSW;9;53%;26%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, mild;71;42;Variable cloudiness;73;49;SW;6;39%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog, then sun;81;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;50;SSW;8;79%;49%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;89;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;67;NNE;5;59%;95%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;56;42;Sunny;61;51;SW;7;53%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;73;54;Sunny and nice;80;55;N;8;40%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with some sun;69;61;Morning showers;65;60;NW;13;77%;98%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;84;66;A shower in the a.m.;84;65;ESE;3;64%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Warm, turning breezy;97;83;Remaining very warm;99;83;S;12;69%;3%;12

Chicago, United States;Cold;31;29;A little p.m. rain;43;38;SE;12;44%;95%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;Showers around;87;78;S;8;75%;78%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;53;35;Variable cloudiness;47;29;NW;8;68%;15%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;75;65;Partly sunny, breezy;74;65;N;19;78%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler;78;65;A thick cloud cover;79;61;S;13;62%;92%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;S;6;83%;93%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;100;71;Hazy sun, very hot;103;72;NNW;7;24%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;79;46;Brief p.m. showers;57;28;NNE;7;51%;94%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;96;77;Hot with hazy sun;96;77;SSE;10;52%;6%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;4;72%;88%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;41;A shower in the p.m.;53;40;N;6;83%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with sunshine;69;46;Showers around;64;41;ESE;9;46%;88%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;63;58;Mostly cloudy;64;57;W;5;85%;89%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;74;67;Mostly cloudy;71;70;SE;5;89%;78%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;58;Nice with some sun;75;55;NE;6;61%;7%;11

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;Breezy in the p.m.;85;67;ESE;14;55%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;42;21;Snow showers, colder;30;19;WNW;8;55%;62%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;97;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;NNE;4;66%;87%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;69;62;Showers around;72;66;E;11;81%;99%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;70;A passing shower;82;70;NE;6;58%;91%;8

Hyderabad, India;Very warm;102;78;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;SSE;5;26%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and hot;93;67;Hazy sun and hot;94;66;NNE;9;27%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sun;59;43;Cloudy;61;46;SSW;8;66%;13%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;WSW;8;69%;45%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;90;76;Hazy sun;87;78;NE;6;52%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;77;56;Mostly sunny;77;55;NNW;7;54%;7%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;75;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;NE;8;23%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;77;Breezy with hazy sun;96;71;WNW;15;43%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;79;60;Increasing clouds;80;62;SSE;6;60%;9%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;97;70;Hazy sunshine;100;74;NNW;10;16%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy and warmer;59;46;Showers around;62;43;W;13;50%;70%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;A stray shower;87;77;NE;7;55%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;89;74;A t-storm around;90;73;WSW;5;69%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;98;82;Hazy, low humidity;94;82;S;10;57%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;96;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;NNW;4;72%;95%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;57;37;Partly sunny, mild;60;37;ENE;7;62%;34%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;93;80;A t-storm around;92;79;SSW;7;66%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;72;64;More clouds than sun;72;63;SSE;9;77%;25%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;69;54;A couple of showers;63;54;NNW;8;86%;88%;4

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;61;46;A little a.m. rain;51;40;NE;9;82%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Heavy morning rain;61;50;Warmer;67;51;SE;7;56%;14%;7

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A couple of t-storms;86;77;SE;7;76%;90%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;63;48;A couple of showers;55;49;NW;3;74%;98%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny, nice;90;81;SSW;6;61%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;83;75;A thunderstorm;82;74;NW;4;87%;99%;3

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;95;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;80;E;9;49%;33%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;73;60;Low clouds breaking;69;59;S;8;71%;28%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;79;54;Sunshine, pleasant;83;56;SW;7;22%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;80;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;75;ESE;8;52%;1%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy in the p.m.;57;38;Mostly cloudy;49;28;NNW;12;61%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;79;Breezy in the p.m.;94;79;E;14;59%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;A p.m. t-storm;82;58;SSW;13;52%;99%;6

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;21;14;Clouds and sun, cold;29;18;WNW;15;46%;24%;3

Moscow, Russia;Snow and rain;48;36;Showers of rain/snow;40;25;N;14;57%;83%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;80;Warm with hazy sun;96;80;NW;8;51%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;62;NNE;11;71%;76%;12

New York, United States;Very windy;32;23;Breezy, not as cold;44;29;NNW;15;28%;0%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;68;43;Mostly cloudy;64;46;NW;7;63%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, milder;42;23;Low clouds;37;30;SSE;11;92%;77%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;59;44;Mainly cloudy;63;46;NE;7;59%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;49;28;Snow at times;41;21;NNE;6;39%;50%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;20;13;Cold;30;14;NW;14;43%;7%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A morning shower;89;78;ENE;9;69%;81%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NW;9;73%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;85;74;Mostly cloudy;86;74;NE;8;69%;30%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;70;50;A shower and t-storm;63;46;NNE;5;67%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;A morning t-storm;79;68;E;11;67%;70%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Humid with a t-storm;91;77;WSW;5;73%;92%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;12;77%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;83;68;Rainy times;87;69;E;6;68%;98%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;69;44;Mostly cloudy;61;44;ESE;6;54%;93%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;55;26;Inc. clouds;62;40;SE;8;46%;23%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;67;52;Afternoon rain;66;54;NNE;8;72%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;72;56;A little p.m. rain;66;54;WSW;6;88%;87%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;86;77;A shower;87;77;SE;8;73%;97%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;39;33;Some sun returning;39;30;ESE;7;66%;7%;2

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;53;33;Snow showers, colder;37;26;NNW;11;58%;52%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;85;74;A stray thunderstorm;83;73;ENE;7;75%;47%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;75;54;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;NNE;11;12%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;69;41;Sun and some clouds;67;48;SE;6;62%;71%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning snow;41;21;Mostly cloudy;33;18;W;9;57%;14%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;61;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;49;W;12;75%;8%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;82;65;ENE;11;68%;46%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;84;73;Showers around;83;73;ENE;10;71%;87%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;A shower in spots;77;65;SSW;7;75%;89%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;72;44;Sunny;69;45;E;8;23%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;77;49;Sunny and nice;77;49;SSW;6;43%;1%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;84;69;A couple of showers;85;68;N;7;85%;94%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;70;53;A couple of showers;66;50;NW;4;81%;96%;2

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;57;44;Some brightening;59;45;SSW;6;77%;69%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;58;32;Inc. clouds;60;38;WNW;5;52%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cool;55;46;Partly sunny, mild;64;54;SE;11;61%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;N;7;72%;62%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouding up, mild;65;43;Partly sunny, nice;63;40;SW;7;49%;12%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;ENE;9;62%;63%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy with some sun;52;25;Snow showers, colder;37;20;NNE;6;51%;50%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid, a p.m. shower;76;68;Showers, some heavy;71;68;SSE;7;86%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;63;61;A couple of showers;78;67;SE;14;82%;94%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;44;26;Snow showers, colder;34;26;NW;8;47%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;61;44;A morning shower;50;32;N;9;68%;63%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;45;26;Plenty of sun;50;32;N;6;51%;0%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;61;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;49;ESE;8;21%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;70;56;Partial sunshine;74;56;NNW;8;45%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Clouds, p.m. rain;61;44;Mostly sunny, milder;69;48;ESE;5;50%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;63;49;Mostly cloudy;57;50;SSE;8;55%;11%;2

Toronto, Canada;Windy and very cold;25;20;Not as cold;36;27;NNE;12;47%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with hazy sun;66;54;Clearing;69;61;ESE;4;63%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sun;66;51;Some brightening;75;61;S;11;60%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Afternoon flurries;37;2;Sunny;34;6;NNE;7;37%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;54;42;Mostly cloudy;56;44;SE;4;67%;91%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;70;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;48;WNW;8;36%;21%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;N;4;55%;39%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy and warmer;56;39;P.M. snow showers;46;26;NNE;10;51%;58%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;42;Cooler;53;36;W;13;53%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;61;58;Low clouds;65;60;SSE;12;89%;63%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;Sunny and very warm;100;77;W;6;52%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;49;24;Sunny, but chilly;49;30;NE;4;41%;0%;6

_____

Updated : 2022-03-28 22:18 GMT+08:00

