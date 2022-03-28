Alexa
Photo of the Day: Mirror image of Crystal Church in southern Taiwan

'Magnificent night view' of Tainan's Crystal Church in early March

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/28 18:14
Crystal Church in Tainan, Taiwan. (Reddit, u/nanasakidesu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo, taken earlier in March of a perfect mirror reflection of the Crystal Church in Tainan City, has become popular on social media.

Reddit user nanasakidesu posted the photo on the social media platform on March 22 under the heading "A magnificent night view from Tainan, Crystal Church," soon gaining it 487 upvotes on the Taiwan subreddit. The photographer told Taiwan News that the photo was captured at 10:30 p.m. on March 1.

The church is located on the north bank of Zhu-Tu-Gou in Tainan City's Beimen District. The structure is not consecrated as a church but is often used as a chapel for weddings and as a backdrop for wedding photos.

When asked about the inspiration for taking the photo, nanasakidesu stated that the church under the city lights "shocked me from the deep bottom of my soul, vibing and pulsing." The photographer felt that this "astonishing view should be captured as a memorial symbol."
