Taiwan's nightclubs, bars require proof of 3rd COVID shot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Sunday (March 27) adult entertainment venues such as nightclubs, bars, and karaoke clubs require customers to present proof of a COVID booster shot.

After announcing 83 local COVID cases, the highest daily number seen in 2022, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that effective immediately, customers of licensed adult entertainment venues in Taiwan must provide proof that they have received three COVID vaccine doses. Employees of such venues must show that they have received their second dose of a COVID vaccine a full two weeks beforehand and undergo regular testing.

Chen said the latest rules are in response to an outbreak in Keelung, which includes customers and workers at a restaurant and karaoke bar. According to Chen, many of the positive cases in the cluster had frequented adult entertainment venues which include escort services.

In order to contain the latest spike in local COVID cases, Chen said that strengthened epidemic prevention control measures will be imposed on karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, tea houses, saunas, and "barbershops."