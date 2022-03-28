Taiwan's nightclubs, bars require proof of 3rd COVID shot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Sunday (March 27) adult entertainment venues such as nightclubs, bars, and karaoke clubs require customers to present proof of a COVID booster shot.
After announcing 83 local COVID cases, the highest daily number seen in 2022, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that effective immediately, customers of licensed adult entertainment venues in Taiwan must provide proof that they have received three COVID vaccine doses. Employees of such venues must show that they have received their second dose of a COVID vaccine a full two weeks beforehand and undergo regular testing.
Chen said the latest rules are in response to an outbreak in Keelung, which includes customers and workers at a restaurant and karaoke bar. According to Chen, many of the positive cases in the cluster had frequented adult entertainment venues which include escort services.
In order to contain the latest spike in local COVID cases, Chen said that strengthened epidemic prevention control measures will be imposed on karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, tea houses, saunas, and "barbershops."
- Customers who wish to enter such venues must provide proof of at least three COVID vaccine doses and sign in on the real-name registration system. Those with respiratory symptoms or a fever will be denied entry.
- All employees (including migrant workers) must have received the second of two doses of a COVID vaccine 14 days prior to beginning work. If the second dose was administered more than three months ago, they must show proof of a booster shot to be allowed to work at the venue.
- These employees must undergo rapid antigen testing once a week from now until April 30, and only those who receive a negative result can provide services.
- For snack bar/karaoke employees whose businesses have halted operations, if they resume business they must present proof of a negative PCR test result taken within three days and undergo rapid antigen screening every two days as well as a PCR test once a week within the first two weeks of resuming business.
- Entertainment venues must create a list of all employees, including service staff, counter clerks, cleaning staff, administrative staff, and itinerant workers and formulate a health monitoring plan with a mechanism to track and process the employees in the event of irregularities.