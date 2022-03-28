Nearly 90% of Taiwan Army reservists satisfied with new training program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 90% of reservists who participated in the first round of Taiwan’s new reserve training program said they were satisfied with the curriculum.

Reserve troops from the Army’s 206th and 257th Infantry Brigades filled out questionnaires before they completed training. The results show the soldiers were happy with the training, the officers’ work, and the quality of meals, according to an Army Command press release.

Participating troops, totaling almost 400, registered and received equipment at Shanjiao Elementary School in Luzhu District, Taoyuan, on March 5. They were divided into five units, and training focused on the defense of Linkou District’s coast.

Over the course of 14 days, the troops familiarized themselves with the operation of weapons as well as marched a total of 22 kilometers to improve their physical strength and achieve a level of combat power sufficient to defend Taiwan’s territory, the Army said. The soldiers also trained for disaster prevention, rescue missions, and guard duties and attended lectures about legal aspects of the military.

The Ministry of National Defense established the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in January to reform its reservist system. Analysts have said such changes are necessary to make Taiwan's military a more powerful fighting force.