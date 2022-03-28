Taiwan’s China Airlines boosting flights amid post-pandemic demand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines (CAL) announced Monday (March 28) it is increasing the number of its flights in anticipation of growing demand post-pandemic.

The airline plans to introduce 20% more routes in April and May as part of a summer schedule review, which is subject to adjustment depending on global COVID-19 restrictions.

The increase starts with routes to China this month, including to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. April will see more flights headed for Bangkok, Singapore, Penang, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Tokyo, Osaka, and other Asian cities.

Flights to North America and Europe will be added in May and June, destined for Los Angeles, Ontario, Vancouver, New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, and Vienna. Meanwhile, CAL will fly one flight per week to Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

The company has procured a fleet of 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will serve as both passenger and cargo flights. Upbeat about air travel prospects during COVID recovery, the air carrier is recruiting 150 pilots this year with a starting monthly salary of NT$200,000 (US$6,949), per the Commercial Times.