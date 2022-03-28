Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 28) announced its mask regulations and vaccination requirements for entertainment venues for the month of April.

During a press conference on Thursday (March 24), CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the severity of the pandemic worldwide, the rise in the number of imported cases, the addition of several cluster events in different locations, and the fact that the source of infections has yet to be clarified indicate an increased risk of community transmission. Citing a need to maintain epidemic prevention capacity and effective risk control during socioeconomic activities, the CECC has decided to strengthen epidemic prevention measures in specific entertainment venues and maintain the current mask regulations through April 30.

A mask must be worn at all times when stepping out of one's home, including when singing at public venues.

1. Situations when masks can be removed:

Sports indoors or outdoors

Individual/group photos indoors or outdoors

Driving by oneself or with live-in family members

Individual/group live broadcasts, video recordings, show hosting, reporting, speeches, lectures, and interactions while filming productions

Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry work in open areas such as fields, fish farms, and forests

Mountain, forest (including forest recreation area), and seaside activities

Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, and steam rooms as well as other situations in which a mask could get wet

When it is necessary to eat or drink while out

While at places or during activities designated by the CECC or another competent authority if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

Business premises and public venues must continue to implement a real-name registration system, measure body temperatures, clean public areas, monitor employees' health, and respond immediately to incidents involving confirmed cases.

Stores, supermarkets, and markets are not required to impose crowd control limits, and a ban on food sampling at such venues has been lifted.

Eating and drinking are allowed on the following forms of public transportation:

Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains

Taiwan Railways Administration trains

Intercity buses

Ferries

Domestic flights

Dining venues must implement a real-name registration system, measure body temperatures, provide hand-washing equipment, and have adequate disinfection supplies. The ban on table-to-table toasting has been reimposed.

Houses of worship and religious gatherings must follow epidemic prevention measures stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Chen said that in response to the spike in local COVID cases, strengthened epidemic prevention control measures will be imposed on karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, tea houses, saunas, and "barbershops."