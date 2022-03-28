Photos show collapsed second-floor brick wall in central Taiwan

Bricks can be seen strewn across the street after the building partially collapsed. (Taichung City Fire Bureau photo) Bricks can be seen strewn across the street after the building partially collapsed. (Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A brick wall on the second floor of an old building in Taichung’s East District collapsed and crushed a car parked beneath on Monday (March 28).

CNA reported that the building, which was made of bricks and metal siding panels, had been listed as hazardous due to leaning and cracks. After the incident occurred around noon, the Taichung Fire Bureau received a report at 12:39 p.m. and dispatched three teams with a total of 35 firefighters in eight fire trucks and two ambulances to the scene.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 70s inside the building. While he was not trapped or injured, he was still escorted to safety, but a car parked by the building was crushed by the fallen bricks.

Authorities suspect excessive rain may have causes the incident, though further investigation is needed for confirmation.



(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)