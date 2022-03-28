Taiwan’s MediaTek Pentonic chip series supports Dolby Vision IQ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek announced it has become the first TV chip vendor to support Dolby Vision IQ with its new Precision Detail feature.

Precision Detail is designed for TVs with Dolby Vision IQ, which will be supported by MediaTek’s Pentonic series for 8K and 4K smart TVs, the company said. The Pentonic series will also allow TV manufacturers to design features for gaming in Dolby Vision along with other capabilities.

Combined with Dolby’s suite of imaging technologies available through Dolby Vision IQ, Precision Detail enables more from Dolby Vision content by revealing both bright and dark areas in more detail, MediaTek said.

In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTek’s Intelligent View technology paired with Dolby’s imaging capabilities now means consumers can watch different media sources at the same time in Dolby Vision across multiple windows.

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s Pentonic series also improves gameplay with support for features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision. This includes advancements TV OEMs will be able to offer their customers such as gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz, the company added.

MediaTek said the TV OEMs will start adopting these new features in the second half of this year.