Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek Pentonic chip series supports Dolby Vision IQ

Pentonic series will make it easier for OEMs to bring Dolby Vision IQ to next gen 8K, 4K smart TVs

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/28 15:51
MediaTek Pentonic 2000. (MediaTek image)

MediaTek Pentonic 2000. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek announced it has become the first TV chip vendor to support Dolby Vision IQ with its new Precision Detail feature.

Precision Detail is designed for TVs with Dolby Vision IQ, which will be supported by MediaTek’s Pentonic series for 8K and 4K smart TVs, the company said. The Pentonic series will also allow TV manufacturers to design features for gaming in Dolby Vision along with other capabilities.

Combined with Dolby’s suite of imaging technologies available through Dolby Vision IQ, Precision Detail enables more from Dolby Vision content by revealing both bright and dark areas in more detail, MediaTek said.

In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTek’s Intelligent View technology paired with Dolby’s imaging capabilities now means consumers can watch different media sources at the same time in Dolby Vision across multiple windows.

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s Pentonic series also improves gameplay with support for features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision. This includes advancements TV OEMs will be able to offer their customers such as gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz, the company added.

MediaTek said the TV OEMs will start adopting these new features in the second half of this year.
MediaTek
Pentonic
MediaTek Precision Detail
Dolby Vision IQ

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek eyes listing for Bluetooth chip division
Taiwan’s MediaTek eyes listing for Bluetooth chip division
2022/03/15 15:51
Taiwan’s MediaTek to recruit 2,000 new employees
Taiwan’s MediaTek to recruit 2,000 new employees
2022/02/25 20:40
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranks 7th among semiconductor makers in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranks 7th among semiconductor makers in 2021
2022/01/24 16:08
Taiwan’s MediaTek demos Wi-Fi 7 technology
Taiwan’s MediaTek demos Wi-Fi 7 technology
2022/01/22 15:58
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek looking to add 10,000 engineers
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek looking to add 10,000 engineers
2022/01/17 16:05

Updated : 2022-03-28 16:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral