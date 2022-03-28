Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

This Week: Chewy earns, consumer spending, jobs report

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/28 13:00
This Week: Chewy earns, consumer spending, jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

IN THE RED

Online pet store Chewy reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

Wall Street expects the company slid to a loss for the November-January period after reporting a profit in the same quarter last year. Analysts also predict Chewy’s revenue increased from a year earlier. The company benefited from steady sales growth during its last fiscal year, but higher costs due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and rising inflation have cut into its bottom line.

EYE ON CONSUMERS

Economists expect that U.S. consumer spending rose moderately last month after a solid increase in January.

They project that consumer spending rose 0.3% in February. That would follow 2.1% jump the previous month, as consumers largely shrugged off higher inflation, which has driven up the prices of food, fuel and other goods. The Commerce Department serves up its monthly snapshot of consumer spending Thursday.

Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Sept. 0.6

Oct. 1.4

Nov. 0.6

Dec. -0.8

Jan. 2.1

Feb. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet

ALL ABOUT JOBS

The Labor Department issues its latest monthly tally of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday.

Economists predict employers added 475,000 jobs in March. That would be down from the 678,000 jobs added in February as the omicron variant of the coronavirus faded and more Americans ventured out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels. The nation’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in February, its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Oct. 677,000

Nov. 647,000

Dec. 588,000

Jan. 481,000

Feb. 678,000

March (est.) 475,000

Source: FactSet

Updated : 2022-03-28 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral