Capella Hotel Group Wins Praise For New Commitment To Source Only Cage-Free Eggs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 March 2022 - Singapore-based Capella Hotel Group won praise today from global NGO Lever Foundation for setting a new commitment to purchase only cage-free eggs for all its operations globally by 2024.



"The Capella Hotel Group places a high value on ethical and environmental standards in its operations and is aware of its customers' concern about animal welfare," said Eric Guth, the group's Food & Beverage Corporate Director. "The goal to source only cage-free eggs for our global services by 2024 reflects our commitment to working toward a supply chain that is more compassionate to animals and safer for consumers."



The leading luxury hospitality group, with locations in Singapore, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Maldives, will implement the shift at all locations for all eggs purchased by the Group, and will later extend the policy to cover all externally sourced food products. Despite the severe impact caused by the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19, Capella Shanghai, along with its partnered Michelin-starred French fine dining restaurant Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire and French café La Boulangerie, has already completed the shift to using only cage-free eggs in all operations.



"We applaud Capella Hotel Group's commitment on this important animal welfare issue", said Lily Tse, Sustainability Program Director at Lever Foundation, which worked with the group on its commitment. "The pledge to go cage-free reaffirms the Group's commitment to providing the finest hospitality experience for all their guests and demonstrates their ethical business standard."



An increasing number of international hospitality brands and hundreds of leading food companies have committed to using only cage-free eggs, which have dramatically lower risks of salmonella contamination than caged eggs, higher food quality, and are more humane to animals. Cage-free production improves animal welfare conditions by allowing laying hens to move around freely in their environment and engage in natural behaviors.



ABOUT LEVER FOUNDATION

Lever Foundation is a global NGO with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America. Lever Foundation works with leading companies to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.



About Capella Hotel Group



Capella Hotel Group is a leading hospitality management company specialising in luxury hotels, resorts, and serviced residence. Based in Singapore, the rapidly-expanding group has two brands under its portfolio and properties across eight destinations. The award-winning Capella Hotels and Resorts is renowned for its service excellence, crafted luxury design and immersive experiences celebrating the locale, while Patina Hotels and Resorts is the group's sophisticated lifestyle brand, designed for progressive travellers with a creative mindset and penchant for sustainability.



Capella Hotel Group is also the founder of award-winning spa concept, Auriga, as well as Flow, which offers a refreshing, high-tech perspective to wellness.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.