Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese chipmaker Winbond foresees long-term effects from Ukraine war

CEO offers advice on how to navigate turbulent times

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/28 16:40
Winbond CEO Arthur Chiao.

Winbond CEO Arthur Chiao. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese chipmaker Winbond Electronics sees the current war in Ukraine having a long-term impact on the industry.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia Review, the Taichung-based company’s CEO Arthur Chiao (焦佑鈞) said the pandemic-fueled spike in demand for semiconductors might soon falter if inflation and geopolitical conflict continue to destabilize the world economy.

Even if the war stops, pressures on consumers in Europe, like rising energy prices, are set to continue, said Chiao. This will likely lead to a downturn in demand for the consumer electronic products that semiconductors are made for.

“I don't expect any of these (pressures) to revert immediately even if the war ends soon," Chiao told Nikkei. "This is likely going to have a long-term impact."

Chiao said the optimal way for C-suite executives to help their firms navigate stormy economic waters is to focus on long-term growth in areas that are relatively immune to short-term market shocks. He also advised being moderate, neither too aggressive nor conservative, in pursuing a strategy.

“If you stay in the middle, you will have room to adjust quickly according to the situations,” he said.

Winbond is a leading total memory solution provider. It has the largest market share for NOR flash memory chips and is a key player in customized DRAM, another variety of memory chip.
Winbond
chipmaker
inflation
economic stability
corporation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s CPC not worried about Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Taiwan’s CPC not worried about Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
2022/03/25 19:22
Taiwan CPI seen to exceed 3% in March
Taiwan CPI seen to exceed 3% in March
2022/03/25 14:02
Taiwan job bank sees more than half of businesses hiking prices
Taiwan job bank sees more than half of businesses hiking prices
2022/03/15 17:40
Ukraine war could curtail Taiwan’s GDP growth by up to 0.4%
Ukraine war could curtail Taiwan’s GDP growth by up to 0.4%
2022/03/11 19:46
Employees of Taiwan's TSMC can ask to defer military reservist call-up
Employees of Taiwan's TSMC can ask to defer military reservist call-up
2022/03/09 12:38

Updated : 2022-03-28 16:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral