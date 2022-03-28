North America Armored Vehicle Market to See Massive Growth by 2030 | Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Lenco Industries Inc. 

North America armored vehicle market is expected to grow by 3.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $4,534.4 million by 2030 driven by rising defense spending, anti-terrorism activities, and modernization/replacement initiatives.

Highlighted with 25 tables and 46 figures, this 107-page report “North America Armored Vehicle Market 2020-2030 by Armor (Passive, Active), Drive Type (Wheeled, Tracked), Category (Conventional, Electric), Vehicle Type, Application and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America armored vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America armored vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Armor, Drive Type, Category, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Armor

– Passive-armor Vehicles

– Active-armor Vehicles

Based on Category

– Conventional Armored Vehicles

– Electric Armored Vehicles

Based on Drive Type

Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 4X4 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 6X6 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 8X8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Type

– Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

– Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

– Main Battle Tank (MBT)

– Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV)

– Mine Resistant Ambush Protect

– Tactical Truck

– Other Armored Vehicles

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Defense

– Commercial Use

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global armored vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

Lenco Industries Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Rheinmetall AG

STREIT Group

Textron Inc.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

