Europe advanced packaging market was valued at $3,029.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 8.9% annually over 2021-2031 owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics, the growing demand for high-end chips, and the cost reduction and improved efficiency brought by advancing packaging.
Highlighted with 30 tables and 42 figures, this 99-page report Europe Advanced Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type (Active Packaging, Smart and Intelligent Packaging), Packaging Platform (Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array, Flip Chip CSP, Wafer Level CSP, 2.5D/3D IC, Fo-WLP, Embedded Die, Fi-WLP), End User (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Sector), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe advanced packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe advanced packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Packaging Platform, End User, and Region.
Based on Product Type
Active Packaging
Smart and Intelligent Packaging
Based on Packaging Platform
Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array
Flip Chip CSP
Wafer Level CSP
2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit
Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)
Embedded Die
Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)
Other Packaging Platforms
By End User
Consumer Electronics
IT and Telecom
Automotive and Transportation
Industrial Sector
Healthcare and Life Science
Aerospace and Defense
Other End Users
Geographically,
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Packaging Platform, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
Selected Key Players:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc.
Brewer Science, Inc.
Chipbond Technology Corporation
Intel Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Microchip Technology, Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd
SSS Microtec Se
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Universal Instruments Corporation
Table Of Content:
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.1.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
