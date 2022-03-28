Dairy-free Ice Creams Market Growth, Size, Demands And Trends With Players 2030

Dairy-free Ice Creams Market to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2027. Dairy-free Ice Creams Market is valued approximately USD 0.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dairy-free Ice Creams is ice cream which is made up of cow’s milk. Non diary version of traditional ice cream brands generally has fewer calories and less fat than their related dairy version. As the purchasing power of consumers is increasing the demand for dairy free ice cream is also increasing. Furthermore, increase in demand of dairy free ice cream products is also driving the growth for the market. According to Plant Based Food Association, in year 2020 there is total of 7 billion retail sales of plant-based food. Thus, plants-based food sales have increased in year 2020 to USD 1.4 billion which is 43 percent, up from USD 962 million in 2019. Also, introduction of new flavors along with technological advancement will bring opportunities for the dairy-free ice cream market. However, volatility in the price of raw material acts as a major restrainer for the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy-free Ice Creams market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to shifting consumer towards healthy lifestyle and vegan trend in the region is driving the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid urbanization and increase in per capital consumption is driving the growth for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Mills, Inc

Uniliver

Booja-Booja

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Bliss Unlimited, LLC

Beyond Butter Foods, LLC

Happy Cow Limited

Nadamoo!

Over the moo Pty, Ltd.

Sorbabes

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Other (Oat Milk, Hemp Milk)

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dairy-free Ice Creams Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

