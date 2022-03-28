Ultra-thin Glass Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Global Ultra-thin Glass Market is valued approximately at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The ultra-thin glass is a high-end glass which is thinner than a human hair strand.

The thinner size of the glass is advantageous to use over other materials plastics as it offers superior optical quality, chemical consistency and mechanical resistance. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for touch panel display and other electronic products. Increasing demand for electronic devices such as LCEDs, LCDS, OLEDs, laptops, Monitor and smartphones is expected to boost the utilization of flat display panels.

As In July 2018, Hongmi Note 5, a new smartphone by Xiaomi was Launched in South Korea. The country uses tempered ultrathin glass of 0.3mm thickness. Along with the smartphones, smartwatches are also becoming popular and are witnessing increased share in the wearables industry. As in 2018, the smartwatch shipment for Apple accounted for 5.5 million units, for Fitbit is was 5.3 million units, and Samsung accounted for 3.2 million units. The increased production of smartphones and smartwatches is likely to augment the market growth. However, critical manufacturing process and huge capital investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Ultra-thin Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of electronics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising electronics manufacturing and increasing manufacturing facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultra-thin Glass market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corning Inc

Asahi Glass

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT AG

Nippon Sheet Glass

China Southern Glass (CSG) Holding

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd

VON ARDENNE GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

<0.1mm

0.1mm-0.5mm

0.5mm-1.0mm

By Manufacturing Process:

Float

Fusion

Down-Draw

By Application:

Semiconductor Substrate

Touch Panel Display

Fingerprint Sensor

By End-use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ultra-thin Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

