Nutraceutical Excipients Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted During 2021-2030

Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market is valued approximately at USD 3.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nutraceutical is the combination of pharmaceutical and nutrition. It it plays an important role in modifying and upholding physiological functions of humans.
Excipients are inert pharmaceutical ingredients utilized in the product formation. These are used in the manufacture of amino acid- based nutraceutical products and protein-based nutraceutical products. The increased application of Nutraceutical Excipients in nutraceutical products including supplements, food and beverage, due to its multifunctional properties drives the market growth.
Also, iIncessantly increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases further triggers the consumers to become more conscious about their dietary habits and nutritional intake fueling the market growth. Increasing trend of preventive healthcare to mitigate the negative health impacts of fast-paced lifestyle coupled with geriatric population surges the demand for Nutraceutical excipients for improved outcomes. As per Asian Scientist in 2018, approximately 9% of the Chinese population suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a third leading cause of death in China. Further, as per World Health Organization in 2017, aging population is more vulnerable to the COPD diseases. as per World Health Organization in 2017. As per the United Nations ESCAP (Economics and Social Commissions for Asia and Pacific) in 2016, the aging population is supposed to rise up to 59% in the region by 2050 currently being 53% of population. However, dDecrease in returns on R&D investments and high costs of clinical trials and registration impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advancements in nanotechnology equipped with new features presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Nutraceutical Excipients market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the busy lifestyle of consumers, prevalence of chronic diseases due to hectic lifestyles, and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of nutritional foods, including food supplements, which has driven the demand for functional food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rapid growth of the middle-class population, increase in consumer awareness about health & fitness, and rise in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nutraceutical Excipients market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF SE
Kerry Group PLC
Ingredion Plc
Sensient Technologies
Associated British Foods
Roquette Freres
Meggle Group Wasser
Cargill Inc
Ashland Global Holdings Inc
Seppic
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Functionality:
Binders
Fillers & Diluents
Coating Agents
Flavoring Agents
Lubricants
By End Product:
Prebiotics
Probiotics
Proteins & Amino Acids
Vitamins
Omega-3 fatty acids
Minerals
Others
By Form:
Dry
Liquid
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
