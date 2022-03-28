Agricultural Micronutrients Market Scope and overview, 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

The global agricultural micronutrients market size was worth US$ 3.5 billion in 2020. The global agriculture micronutrient market is forecast to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol109

Micronutrients are required in plants to maintain their nutritional value. Earlier farmers were more focused on maintaining phosphate, nitrogen, potash in the soil. However, the use of pest infestation has generated various plant diseases. Thus, farmers are adopting agricultural micronutrients to maintain the nutritional value and growth of the plant.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region would witness considerable growth in the global agricultural micronutrients market. The contribution of the region would grow due to growing agricultural activities. Moreover, constant sowing and reaping cycles mandate the use of agricultural micronutrients to avoid nutritional deficiency in the soil.

Factors Influencing

Technological advancements in the production of agricultural micronutrients would accelerate the growth of the global agricultural micronutrients market. Compass Minerals launched Rocket Seeds Moly Shine seed finisher. The product contains the benefits of micronutrients.

The growing demand for cereals & grains would increase the growth of the overall micronutrients market. Food consumption is rapidly rising in emerging countries. To fulfill the demand of the population, continuous activities affect the Soil texture and pH level. The Population Reference Bureau (PRB) indicates that the global human population is forecast to rise by 1.1 percent, which is equal to 7 million people.

A significant reason driving the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market is the growing scarcity of important elements in the soil required for plant growth, such as zinc, copper, and iron, among others.

Increased soil pollution around the world, as well as research initiatives on the manufacturing and introduction of low-cost agricultural micronutrients, are other important factors propelling the growth of the global agricultural micronutrients market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol109

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global agricultural micronutrient market. It is due to the disruptions in the overall micronutrient supply chains, as many countries witnessed stringent regulations and lockdowns. As a result, it halted the production activities. However, as the government initiatives to feed the population increased, the demand for crops grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, various farmers adopted agricultural micronutrients to boost the production of the crops.

Competitors in the Market:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

Nutrien, Ltd.

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

Compass minerals international

Valagro

Haifa Group

Agrium Inc.

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Baicor, L.C.

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Grow More Inc.

Kay-Flo.

Micnelf USA Inc.

Stoller USA, Inc.

Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC

Merck KGaA.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others (Chlorine and Nickel)

Based on Crop Type

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)

Based on Form

Chelated

Non-Chelated

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol109

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol109

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/