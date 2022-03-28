Service Robotics Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The global service robotics market size was US$ 25.4 billion in 2021. The global service robotics market is forecast to grow to US$ 150.23 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.17% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Service robots are gaining significant popularity in the military and defense sectors. They are highly used for bomb disposal. Thus, the growing military expenditure and favorable investments by government bodies will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2018, the British Army announced its plan to deploy bomb disposal robots, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), equipped with high-definition cameras. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the global service robotics market during the study period.

The wide applications of service robots in healthcare, construction, public relation, and agriculture will benefit the global service robotics market.

Service robotics offer productivity and improve the process. In addition, it can be used at places where human reach is not possible. Thus, these advantages will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.

With the ongoing advancements and R&D activities, service robotics is forecast to offer broader and more flexible services. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the overall service robotics industry.

The growing e-commerce industry and growing adoption of service robotics by prominent retail vendors like AGVs drive the market forward. For instance, Kroger inked a partnership with United Kingdom online supermarket Ocado, with the aim to deploy its technology to manage warehouse operations in the United States.

High installation costs may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of service robotics in the healthcare and retail segment. E-commerce industries began adopting service robotics in order to cater to the public demands with efficiency. In addition, it also reduces the risk of virus transmission. Thus, the market witnessed significant growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific service robotics market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is due to the contribution of government bodies. For instance, the Chinese government has listed down the robotics industry and AI and automation industry for high-end development. In addition, the country is also launching a seven-year autonomous agriculture pilot program in Jiangsu Province. Such efforts are likely to be a major push towards market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Dematic Corp.

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Seegrid Corporation

Murata Machinery Ltd

Omron Adept Technology, Inc.

Bastian Solutions Inc.

JBT Corporation

SSI Schaefer AG

Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG

Transbotics Corporation

Mazor Robotics Ltd

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Knightscope Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

Kollmorgen Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global service robotics market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Environment, End-User, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Airframe

Sensors

Cameras

Actuators

Power Supply

Control Systems

Navigation Systems

Propulsion Systems

Others

Software

By Type Outlook

Professional

Personal and Domestic

By Environment Outlook

Aerial

Ground

Marine

By End User Outlook

Logistics

Military and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Public Relations

Construction

Agriculture

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

