Sorbitol Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

The global sorbitol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol found naturally in fruits such as berries, peaches, figs, and apples. The commercially manufactured sorbitol is used in packaged food and beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. Sorbitol is utilized in food and beverages to impart sweetness, enhance digestive health, and add textures to products.

It is usually used as a replacement for traditional sugar to provide reduced calorie content. Sorbitol has a limited impact on blood sugar levels, increasing its application as sweetener among consumers who have diabetes. It is also incorporated in sugar-free chewing gum and liquid medications as they are noncariogenic and offer oral health benefits. It also finds application as a laxative to combat constipation.

Growth Drivers

The significant growth in demand for convenience food across the globe coupled with increasing health concerns regarding sugar consumption is expected to fuel the market growth. There has been an increasing sale of fast food and baked goods, especially in developing economies, owing to adoption of western lifestyle and rising disposable income of consumers.

The increasing population, sedentary lifestyle of consumers and rising demand from the personal care industry further drive the market growth of sorbitol. Growing application in oral care products, rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector, increasing application in development of biofuels is expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sorbitol is increasingly being utilized in cosmetics and personal care products such as lotions and creams as a thickener and humectant. It also acts as a skin conditioning and flavouring agent. It finds applications in transparent gel-based products owing to its high refractive index. Sorbitol provides hydration, moisturization and is used in anti-aging formulations.

The growth is fueled by a growing population, changing consumer lifestyles, and a growing trend toward skincare and personal care products. Consumer awareness of health issues, as well as beauty and wellness, has grown, strengthening the growth of the market. New product launches and acquisitions have boosted sorbitol market demand by market leaders, as well as rising demand from emerging economies.

There has been a growth in market demand for sorbitol during the COVID-19 outbreak owing to increasing awareness regarding consumption of dietary supplements and products derived from natural ingredients. Growing health concerns and rising initiatives towards preventive healthcare by consumers support the market growth of the. However, government regulations on movement and lockdowns, disruption in supply chain, halting of manufacturing activities, and limited availability of raw material and labour has severely affected the growth of the market.

Report Segments

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of form, end-use, and region.

By Form

Liquid Sorbitol

Powder Sorbitol

By End-Use

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the market include Merck KGaA, PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Roquette Frères, Sunar M?s?r, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, American International Foods Inc., SPI Pharma Inc., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Tereos SCA, Associated British Foods plc, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Danisco A/S, and Ingredion Incorporated. To expand their customer base and strengthen their market presence, these companies are expanding their presence across various geographies and entering new markets in developing regions. To meet rising consumer demands, companies are also introducing new innovative products to the market.

