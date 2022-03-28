Diesel Genset Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global diesel Genset market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Diesel generators combine a diesel engine with an electric generator to create distributed generation units. The primary objective of this device is to generate power from combustion engines that burn gaseous fuels. Power plants that use conventional generation have the advantage of ramping up electricity faster than those using distributed generation. During power outages & shortages, diesel generators provide households and businesses with electrical power, preventing disruptions in everyday activities and business operations. A diesel generator converts kinetic energy into electricity through a process called enthalpy conversion.

Factors Affecting

In part, the growth of the Global Diesel Gensets Market is attributable to the increasing demand for emergency power backup in a variety of end-use industries, such as marine, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and telecom.

The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply among a range of end-users, including healthcare facilities, manufacturers, and data centers, will boost the global Diesel Gensets Market.

High fuel availability, low volatility rates, and long lifespan are a few of the primary factors driving demand for the Diesel Gensets Market.

The imbalance persists because of a mismatch between demand and supply. The aging power infrastructure and unreliable grid power supply are causing additional power deficits in developing countries, which will increase the demand for the Diesel Genset market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 lockdowns around the globe caused a huge slowdown on the market. It started late in 2019 and continued through most of 2020. As a result of a massive contraction of construction activity worldwide and delays that followed, the global Diesel Genset Market took a substantial hit. As lockdowns ease and economies get back on the path to industrialization, the outlook for the Diesel Genset market looks promising and continues to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region had the largest market share. In addition, market growth in the country is likely to continue in the coming years because of the growing number of manufacturing facilities, the increasing electricity demand-supply gap, and the rapid expansion of commercial office space, which will increase market growth in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global Diesel Genset Market are:

Atlas Copco AB (Europe)

Caterpillar Inc. (United States)

Cummins Inc. (United States)

Generac Holdings Inc. (United States)

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd (India)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (United States)

AKSA Power Generation (Middle East)

Cooper Corporation (India)

Kohler Co. (United States)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global Diesel Genset Market segmentation focuses on Capacity, End-User, Application, Portability, and Geography.

Segmentation based on Capacity

Less Than 75 kVA

Between 75 to 375 kVA

More than 375 kVA

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on Application

Standby Backup Power

Prime Power

Peak Shaving Power

Segmentation based on Portability

Stationary Generators

Portable Generators

Segmentation based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

