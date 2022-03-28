Costume jewelry Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The costume jewelry market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Costume jewelry is a range of jewelry products made with inexpensive raw materials, such as artificial stones, gems, glass, brass, aluminum, etc. These fashion accessories are used as an addition to compliment the outfit.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC640

Growing consumer interest in fashionable and affordable jewelry is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, countries like China, Brazil, and India are witnessing high adoption of fashion jewelry that can significantly fuel the growth of the market during the analysis period. Apart from that, increasing fashion consciousness in females and the growing adoption of jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, and rings would boost the growth of the market.

Changing lifestyles, a rise in disposable income, and expensive precious metal jewelry are also expected to foster the growth of the costume jewelry market.

The market growth is also influenced by the appealing advertisements portraying celebrities to boost the demand among viewers. The innovative packaging adds another factor to surging demand. Apart from that, developing urbanization and the growing trend in men wearing immense pieces of jewelry, such as necklaces, rings, and bracelets, are forecasted to offer potential opportunities to the key players.

On the contrary, rising prices of raw materials can hamper the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-pacific region is expected to hold a maximum share in the global costume jewelry market during the analysis period. Countries like India and China are witnessing a rapid transformation in lifestyles, which can further contribute to the growth of the costume jewelry market. Moreover, the consumer shift to the urban area is expected to pave the market’s way toward growth. Hence, these factors will collectively surge the growth of the global costume jewelry market during the analysis period.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC640

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 spread severely impacted the growth of the global costume jewelry market for several months, owing to the strict rules in various countries that prohibited public gatherings and celebrations.

Moreover, insufficient raw material and pause on travel services further hampered the manufacturing activities. It also reduced the chances of innovation. Hence, COVID-19 had abruptly affected the global costume jewelry market.

Moreover, traditional jewelry stores had to shut their doors due to the strict lockdown restrictions. The shutdown of these stores halted the trade activities. Hence, the global costume jewelry market was severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Cufflinks & studs

Bracelets

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Mode of Sale

Retail Sale

Online Sale

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC640

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Key Players

Avon Products Inc., (United Kingdom)

Buckley London (London)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Europe)

DCK Group (England)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.(Europe)

H.Stern Jewelers Inc. (United States)

LVMH Group (Europe)

Randa Accessories (United States)

Stuller, Inc. (United States)

Yurman Design Inc. (United States)

The Colibri Group. (United States)

Channel S.A. (United States)

Gianni Versace S.p.A.(Europe)

Gucci Group NV(Europe)

Swarovski Group (Europe)

PANDORA A/S(Europe)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB(Europe)

Zara(Europe)

PRADA (Europe)

Swank Inc.(United States)

Cartier(Europe)

Billig JewelersInc.(United States)

BaubleBar Inc.(North America)

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC640

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/