Taipei finds 45 Japanese food items with labeling violations

42 items not labeled with prefecture of origin, 3 items mislabeled

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/28 13:47
The Taipei City Department of Health found three mislabeled Japanese fruit products at a Jasons Market Place. (Taipei City Department of Health p...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a round of Japanese food product inspections, the Taipei City Department of Health found 42 items not labeled with their prefectures of origin and three fruit items mislabeled.

TVBS reported that the Department of Health targeted wholesale chains, supermarkets, and restaurants for inspections and examined a total of 533 items. This was the first round of inspections following the lift on the Fukushima food import ban.

The Department of Health said most of the 42 food items were missing the label information due to the retailers’ negligence. All violators had rectified the problem after being issued a warning.

Meanwhile, the three mislabeled fruit items were found at a Jasons Market Place and showed different places of origin on the packaging and on the price tag. As the mislabeling was due to negligence on the part of Jasons’ parent company Wellcome Taiwan Company, Wellcome Taiwan Company was issued a NT$60,000 (US$2080) fine.

TVBS cited the department’s Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) as saying that the rounds of imported Japanese food inspection will continue and inspection results will be made public on the government’s official website.

According to the Consumer Protection Act, vendors of Japanese food products that are not labeled with their prefecture of origin are subject to first a warning and if the vendor does not improve within a specified period of time, fines between NT$20,000-200,000. Vendors of products with false information are subject to fines between NT$40,000-400,000, per the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.
Japanese food imports
Japanese food products
Taipei City
inspection
food label
Jasons Market Place
Wellcome

Updated : 2022-03-28 14:42 GMT+08:00

