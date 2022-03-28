Carbon Neutrality Solutions Provider, NEFIN Group, Joins Forces with Global Snacking Giant, Mondelēz International, to Create a Sustainable Future for the Industry

Industry-leading NEFIN Group bolsters snacking giant Mondelēz International sustainability efforts with solar panel installation project at the company's plants in Shah Alam and Prai.

The manufacturing plant's rooftop solar panel installation aims to offset close to 29,000 tons of CO 2 gas emissions over the next 25 years.



Media OutReach - 28 March 2022 - Carbon neutrality solutions provider, NEFIN Group today announced its partnership with global snacking giant, Mondelēz International (Malaysia) to install solar panels on the roof of its manufacturing plants in Shah Alam, Selangor and Prai, Pulau Pinang. Having pioneered several industrial rooftop solar systems for multinational companies across Asia Pacific, the partnership is set to accelerate Mondelēz's sustainability efforts by reducing its environmental impact through renewable energy."These manufacturing plants in Shah Alam and Prai are NEFIN's first two photovoltaic installation projects with Mondelēz International in Malaysia, after our first successful partnership with Mondelēz International (Thailand) in Lad Krabang. Talks for other similar projects in Southeast Asia are under way, and we are working closely with Mondelēz to achieve sustainability in their manufacturing plants," says Mr. Chong Bor Hung, NEFIN Group's Head of Business Development and Managing Director (Malaysia).Ms. Narmeen Khan, Managing Director of Mondelēz International for Malaysia and Singapore, commented, "We have transparent sustainability goals to achieve by 2025, and are committed to scaling up our sustainability efforts to deliver meaningful change. Following the project at the Shah Alam plant, we have also just awarded the solar panel installation project for our manufacturing plant in Prai to NEFIN for the next phase in Malaysia. This partnership with NEFIN is progress towards our goal of creating a sustainable future for snacking and will help us reduce our end-to-end absolute COemissions."As a global leader in snacking with operations in more than 150 countries, Mondelēz International is paving the way to a new more sustainable future, by creating snacks the right way for both people and the planet to love. In Malaysia, it owns two manufacturing plants – a chocolate plant in Shah Alam manufacturing Cadbury Dairy Milk, and biscuits and salty snacks plant in Prai manufacturing Twisties, Jacob's, and Chipsmore.The project with NEFIN in Malaysia further builds on Mondelēz International's existing targets set in 2020, developed to contribute to combatting climate change. The installation of 1,266 solar panels at the Shah Alam plant and 1,754 solar panels in Prai aims to offset 29,000 tons of COover the next 25 years, equivalent to planting around 146,800 trees. Accumulatively, the plants are estimated to produce 1.8 million kWh of energy in the first year alone, with the company potentially saving up to RM11.18 million over the 25 years period.In addition to their energy-saving initiatives, Mondelēz International (Malaysia) is also a founding member of the Malaysia Recycling Alliance (MAREA) who have collectively pledged to recycle a minimum of 25% of their members' packaging volumes by 2025. Through both of its manufacturing plants in Malaysia, Mondelēz also reported a combined reduction of water consumption by 18.6% and waste by 11.3% in 2021 over the previous year.For multinational companies with a presence across the Asia Pacific region, NEFIN's broad network of local partners across the region is positioned to simplify the process of delivering solutions across borders. This has contributed to their success in delivering over 3,000MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally in its combined portfolio.

About NEFIN Group

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor with a bespoke unified energy management platform committed to achieve carbon neutrality for organizations and is backed by AC Energy. Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, the management team has grown into a well-rounded team of engineers, legal experts, investment bankers and techno-commercial experts with the combined experience of over 40+ years of project development in Asia and 50+ years of engineering experience. NEFIN Group has over 3000MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems in its combined portfolio regionally. As a strong cohesive team, NEFIN Group is able to offer a comprehensive 360-degree assessment and full-suite of services on socially responsible and commercially viable projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future.



Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at linkedin.com/company/nefin.



About Mondelēz International (Malaysia)



Mondelēz International (Malaysia) is part of the Mondelēz International group of companies which empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. With 2020 net revenues of approximately USD 27 billion, Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.



Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Cadbury Zip chocolate wafer, Cadbury 5 Star chocolate, Toblerone chocolate, OREO cookies, Chipsmore cookies, Jacob's biscuits, Tiger biscuits, Philadelphia cheese, Kraft cheese, Chachos chips, Chipster chips, Twisties snacks and many more. We've been part of Southeast Asia for more than 70 years, with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Our 7,000+ colleagues work across our ten manufacturing locations – including the plants in Shah Alam and Prai – two research and development technical centers and our sales and marketing network to create products that people can truly love and feel good about. From indulgent treats to wholesome bites, consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.



Visit Mondelēzinternational.com and follow us on social media Facebook.com/Mondelēzinternational , Instagram.com/mondelēz_international , Linkedin.com/company/Mondelēzinternational and Twitter.

com/MDLZ



