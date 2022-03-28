Alexa
Jane Campion wins Oscar for best director

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 11:08
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Campion has won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.”

The 67-year-old filmmaker won the Academy Award on Sunday night for the unconventional Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch that was shot in her native New Zealand.

It’s her first best director Oscar. She won a best original screenplay Oscar in 1994 for her film “The Piano,” which also earned her a directing nomination.

Campion, the first women ever nominated twice for best director, beat out fellow nominees Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg.

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Updated : 2022-03-28 13:46 GMT+08:00

