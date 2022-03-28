Tavares powers Maple Leafs past Panthers 5-2

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek gets down to make a save against the Florida Panthers during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek gets down to make a save against the Florida Panthers during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Radko Gudas (7) earns himself a penalty for roughing against Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting during second-period NHL hockey ga... Florida Panthers' Radko Gudas (7) earns himself a penalty for roughing against Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, Sunday, Ma... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) brings the puck past Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during second-period NHL hockey game action ... Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) brings the puck past Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek looks up at the large screen after losing his helmet during third-period NHL hockey game action against the... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek looks up at the large screen after losing his helmet during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen lies on the ice after getting hurt from a collision with a teammate during their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in... Florida Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen lies on the ice after getting hurt from a collision with a teammate during their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek taps the post as he celebrates teammate Auston Matthews' goal on an empty net during third-period NHL hocke... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek taps the post as he celebrates teammate Auston Matthews' goal on an empty net during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) reacts after Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (not shown) scored his team's third goal during second-period ... Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) reacts after Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (not shown) scored his team's third goal during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) scores his team's third goal and the his second of an NHL hockey game against Florida Panthers goaltender Spenc... Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) scores his team's third goal and the his second of an NHL hockey game against Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight during second-period action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marner after scoring the team's third goal and his second of an NHL hockey ga... Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marner after scoring the team's third goal and his second of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers during second-period action in Toronto, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored two power-play goals in the second period, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Mitch Marner set up three goals, including both of Tavares' scores, and Morgan Rielly, Ilya Mikheyev and Auston Matthews — into an empty net with less than a second remaining — also scored for the Maple Leafs. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves as Toronto won for the second time in three games since the trade deadline.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Lomberg scored for Eastern Conference-leading Florida, which lost for the first time in three games since acquiring Claude Giroux from Philadelphia last weekend. Spencer Knight stopped 18 shots.

The Panthers outshot the Maple Leafs 31-23, but went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

The Maple Leafs needed only 11 seconds to give the crowd at Scotiabank Arena something cheer about as Rielly redirected a pass from T.J. Brodie for a 1-0 advantage.

The Panthers tied it when Sam Bennett found Montour in the slot and Mountour fired a high shot past Mrazek.

Florida took the lead early in the second when Toronto’s William Nylander had the puck poked off his stick by Eetu Luostarinen, and it went to Lomberg for the go-ahead goal.

Tavares scored his power-play goals 6:02 apart to give the Maple Leafs the advantage again.

Tavares’ first goal came on a rebound from a shot by Marner.

Marner then found Tavares to the side of the net with a sweeping pass for the go-ahead goal.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Visit Boston on Tuesday night to take on the Bruins.

