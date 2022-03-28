AXA offers free additional ‘Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit’ to home contents insurance and SME customers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 March 2022 - In light of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, AXA Hong Kong (AXA) takes another step to safeguard our customers. From today until 30 April 2022, AXA's designated home contents insurance and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers are entitled to a free additional 'Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit' to ensure a safe and healthy environment for themselves, their loves ones as well as their employees.



Home contents insurance customers



During the coverage period, if the policyholders of AXA's home content insurance plans[1] or anyone living with the policyholders at the insured address is tested positive for COVID-19, AXA will reimburse the home cleaning and sanitising expense up to HKD800, to provide a safe living environment for customers.



SME customers



To ensure a COVID-free workplace for our SME clients, AXA 'SmartPlan Office' and 'SmartPlan Shop' customers can enjoy a maximum reimbursement amount of HKD1,500 for the professional cleaning and sanitising service, when current employee(s) of the insured company at the insured premises is/are tested positive for COVID-19.



The claims must be submitted along with positive COVID-19 test report[2], receipt of the professional cleaning and sanitising service and the address proof[3] or the attendance record[4] of the COVID-19 case within one month since their diagnosis.



At AXA, our Purpose is to "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". Last year, we launched "Post-Vaccination Protection" Progrmme and were the first insurer to make "Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)" a standard policy provision for Employee Benefits customers, giving our customers a peace of mind and supporting the community amid the pandemic. This year, we also launched the "Free AXA SportCare Programme" to encourage the public to maintain an exercise routine for a healthy life amid the pandemic with sports protection.



The above coverage is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. To know more about the COVID-19 policy coverage and services, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-novel-coronavirus-outbreak.









[1] Eligible in force home content insurance plans include Aon Home Care, Family Protection Plan, JLT Home Insurance, SmartHome Essential, SmartHome Optimum, SmartHome Plus, Supreme Home – Executive Plan, Supreme Home Package, Executive Staff Insurance, HomeSurance, HomeSurance (Government Home Ownership Scheme and Tenants Purchase Scheme), HomeSurancePlus, HomeSurance Super, HSBC Premier – Home Contents, Personal Insurance Package and ResidenceSurance.

[2] COVID-19 test report issued by a hospital, a registered doctor or a Community Tests Centre, or isolation order/quarantine order issued by HKSAR Government after registration at HKSAR Government Rapid Antigen Test Positive online registration platform: http://www.chp.gov.hk/ratp with complete document upload, for the person residing at the insured address or employed at the insured premises.

[3] For AXA's home contents insurance customers only.



[4] Proof of the confirmed case who was employed under the insured company and had reported duty at the insured premises within 7 days before COVID-19 was diagnosed. For AXA's SME customers only.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.



At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.



We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform “AXA BetterMe”, which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.



