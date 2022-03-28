Alexa
Cron signs 2-year deal to coach Western Force

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 10:52
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Japan-based Simon Cron has signed a two-year deal to take over as head coach of the Western Force in Super Rugby Pacific after the 2022 season.

Cron will replace Tim Sampson, who has guided the Perth-based club since 2018 and led the Force back into the Super Rugby competition.

Cron is the nephew of New Zealand All Blacks scrum coach Mike Cron and has been working at Toyota Verblitz.

He has previously worked as an assistant coach at the Sydney-based New South Wales Waratahs and was coach of the Australian Under-20s team.

Western Force owner Andrew Forrest said Cron was “one of world rugby’s most talented young coaches whose philosophy is to make better rugby players, both on and off the field.”

The Force has won two of its first six games and is in seventh place in the 12-team standings in Super Rugby Pacific.

Updated : 2022-03-28 13:11 GMT+08:00

