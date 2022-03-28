Taiwan military's hangar construction project in Kaohsiung faces budgetary issues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military recently ran into budgetary issues with its plan to construct new facilities at the Air Force Academy in Kaohsiung's Gangshan District.

According to military budget reports, the Legislative Yuan froze part of the budget for new hangars at the academy due to the saturation of the domestic construction market and continuous increases in the prices of building materials, the Liberty Times reported.

The military is currently constructing 36 hardened aircraft shelters at Taichung's Ching Chuan Kang Air Base and additional hangars at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung to accommodate its forthcoming F-16V fighters.

Although the military said it may re-examine the budgets for its construction projects, the reports did not mention any delays. All of the projects are currently scheduled to be completed in 2026, the Liberty Times cited the Ministry of National Defense as saying.