Production will not stop due to Shanghai lockdown: TSMC

Company says it will comply with local pandemic prevention measures

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/28 12:33
Delivery man walks by police dressed in protective suits outside hotel in Shanghai in March 2022. 

Delivery man walks by police dressed in protective suits outside hotel in Shanghai in March 2022.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to the news on Sunday (March 27) that Shanghai will stage a city-wide lockdown, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said it will comply with pandemic prevention measures and that this will not impact production at its foundries in the city.

Authorities in Shanghai announced the lockdown and subsequent large-scale testing via the Chinese social media platform Weixin, CNA reported. The eastern half of the city will be under a lockdown from Monday (March 28) to Friday (April 1), at which point a lockdown will start for the western half.

The world’s leading chipmaker has an 8-inch fab in Shanghai called “TSMC China Company Limited, Fab 10.” The site is located on Wen Xiang Road in Songjiang District in the city’s southwest, according to the company’s website.
