Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Deaf actor Kotsur wins Oscar for supporting role in 'CODA'

By BETH HARRIS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/28 09:50
Deaf actor Kotsur wins Oscar for supporting role in 'CODA'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur, the first deaf male actor nominated for an Oscar, won best supporting honors for his role in “CODA” at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Kotsur joins “CODA” costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winners. Matlin remains the youngest best actress winner at age 21 for the 1986 drama “Children of a Lesser God.”

The star-studded audience rose to its feet for Kotsur, a heavy favorite going in after already winning trophies from the British Academy Film Awards, SAG, Critics’ Choice and Independent Spirit. Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and others brought up their hands and waved them about — what's known as a deaf clap.

Presenter Youn Yuh-jung, last year's supporting actress winner, signed Kotsur's name before saying it into the mic. She handed the Oscar to Kotsur, then quickly grabbed it back, freeing his hands to make his comments in American Sign Language. An interpreter joined them on stage and choked up while delivering Kotsur's remarks.

“This is amazing to be here on this journey,” Kotsur signed. “I cannot believe I'm here.”

In “CODA,” which stands for child of deaf adult, Kostur plays Frank, whose daughter, Ruby, struggles with being the only member of her family that isn’t deaf and the responsibility she feels for them.

Kotsur's televised speeches at the other shows where he won were a highlight each time, and he didn’t disappoint in his moment of a lifetime.

“I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” Kotsur signed. “This is our moment.”

The 53-year-old actor from Mesa, Arizona, has toiled in the industry for over 30 years. He had expressed gratitude for the recognition “CODA” brought him after enduring years of financial struggles. Kotsur’s career has received a welcomed boost as a result of the accolades.

Kotsur’s wife, actress Deanne Bray, is deaf. He kissed her before heading to the stage.

Much of Kotsur’s career has been spent on the stage. He’s appeared in productions for the National Theatre of the Deaf and Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles.

His television credits include “The Mandalorian,” “CSI: NY,” “Scrubs” and “Criminal Minds.”

Kotsur won the Oscar over Ciarán Hinds of “Belfast,” Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog,” and J.K. Simmons of “Being the Ricardos.”

___

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Updated : 2022-03-28 12:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat to Taiwan serious
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral