3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (March 27), marking the 15th day of intrusions this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Xian H-6 bombers were tracked south of Taiwan, entering the southwest and southeast corners of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). One Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane also flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, 48 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 30 fighter jets, 4 bombers, 10 spotter planes, and 4 helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.