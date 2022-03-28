Early morning fire occurs at south Taiwan food manufacturing warehouse

The fire at Kuwang Food Industry's warehouse was contained before spreading to other facilities. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo) The fire at Kuwang Food Industry's warehouse was contained before spreading to other facilities. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An early morning fire occurred at Kuwang Food Industry’s warehouse in Chiayi County on Monday (March 28).

CNA reported that the Chiayi County Fire Bureau received a report at 3:03 a.m. from the company’s security guard, who had noticed a burnt smell while patrolling near a repair equipment warehouse. When the guard approached the warehouse to inspect more closely, he found flames already burning inside.

The fire bureau immediately deployed several teams of firefighters to the scene. When they arrived, the 495-square-meter warehouse was engulfed in fire.

As the warehouse was located next to a factory and other warehouses, firefighters quickly worked to contain the fire. However, as the warehouse’s enclosed space contained not only repair equipment but also ingredients for the company’s products, flames spread quickly.

The fire was brought under control at 4:01 a.m. and was put out at 4:29 a.m. before spreading to or damaging nearby facilities, according to CNA. No casualties were reported.

Kuwang Food Industry Co. Ltd. is known as a major seitan manufacturer in Taiwan, specializing in wheat and gluten products.



