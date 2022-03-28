Alexa
NT$1 million reward for former Pegatron VP missing in New Taipei wilderness

Tsai Chin-kuo last seen entering Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area on Saturday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Editor
2022/03/28 12:00
(Facebook, iSanxia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former vice president of Pegatron (和碩聯合科技) has been missing for two days after he went hiking alone in a mountainous area of New Taipei, and his daughter is offering a reward of NT$1 million to anyone who finds him.

Tsai Chin-kuo (蔡進國), a former senior vice president of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company Pegatron, is reportedly an avid mountaineering enthusiast. He is 64 years old and 183 centimeters tall.

Tsai was last seen on Saturday (March 26) wearing a light blue jacket and khaki rain pants and carrying a black backpack. On that day, he parked his black Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area in New Taipei City's Sanxia District for the hiking trip, his second since March 15.

Recent photo of Tsai. (Facebook, iSanxia photo)

However, he did not return home that evening as expected, and his car was still parked at the recreation area Sunday morning (March 27). Concerned for his safety, Tsai's family members notified authorities at 9:30 a.m. that he was missing.

The New Taipei City Fire Department dispatched 27 search-and-rescue personnel to try to locate Tsai. By 6:30 p.m., there was still no sign of him, and the search was called off until 8:30 a.m. on Monday (March 28).

Tsai's daughter posted a notice on Facebook Sunday stating that only his car had been found so far and offering an NT$1 million reward to anyone who could help locate him. Anyone with information about Tsai's whereabouts can call 09-7563-2380.

Search team looks for Tsai. (New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)
