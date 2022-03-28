Taiwan orchid show opens with tribute to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taiwan International Orchid Show opened on Friday (March 25) after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and features Ukraine-themed flowers in a show of support.

Earlier this month, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) promoted the floral showcase by posting pictures of blue-and-yellow dyed orchids in a tribute to the war-afflicted country, saying the flowers would adorn the Office of the President. The nano-dye technology used does not damage the plant but instead prolongs its life, demonstrating the country’s strength in agriculture, according to Tsai.

In an opening address for the event, Tsai estimated one-third of the world's orchids are cultivated in Taiwan, the annual output of which exceeded NT$6.3 billion (US$219.2 million) in value in 2019. The Taiwan International Orchid Show enjoys a reputation equal to those of the Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show and the World Orchid Conference, she reckoned.

The expo is taking place from March 26 to April 5 at Tainan's Taiwan Orchid Plantation biotech park in Tainan, which has seven exhibition zones offering an immersive experience. The floral spectacle is also available online, where international buyers can place orders remotely.

Touting the Taiwan Orchid Plantation as the world’s largest industry cluster for flowers, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) said the expo will be connected with agricultural products and tourism promotion events.

Visit the website or Facebook page of the Taiwan International Orchid Show to learn more.



2022 Taiwan International Orchid Show. (Tainan City Government photo)