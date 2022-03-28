Alexa
COVID cluster in northern Taiwan's Datan Power Plant rises to 56

Elementary school in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District suspends class for 10 days after student tests positive for COVID

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/28 10:50
Datan Power Plant. (Cabinet photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of COVID cases tied to a cluster infection that started at the Datan Power Plant in Taoyuan City has risen to 56 cases, including an elementary school student, prompting officials to halt classes at her school for 10 days.

On Sunday (March 27), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that 52 workers at the Datan Power Plant in Guanyin District, including 47 Thais, two migrant workers of another nationality, and three Taiwanese, had tested positive for COVID. The Taoyuan City Government expanded testing to 130 contacts of the workers that same day, and by evening four more cases had been confirmed.

Among those four cases were a father and daughter, with the latter being a third grade student at Dongshi Elementary School in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District. After being notified of the cases by the city's Department of Education, the school notified all 400 teachers and students via its website that evening that classes would be suspended from March 26 to April 5.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on April 6. Testing of teachers and students was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday morning (March 28).

A volunteer from Chung-Ping Elementary School in Taoyuan's Zhongli District also tested positive for COVID, reported the Liberty Times. The health bureau commenced an epidemiological investigation, and contacts have been notified and asked to get tested. Classes are scheduled to operate normally on Monday.

On Sunday, the Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) stated that the confirmed cases have been quarantined and their duties at the power plant temporarily suspended. Taipower stressed that the plant is operating normally and that the power supply has not been affected.
Updated : 2022-03-28 11:39 GMT+08:00

