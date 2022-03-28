Taiwan donates medical supplies to Bhutan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of medical supplies recently donated by Taiwan to Bhutan arrived on Sunday (March 27) amid a sharp rise in Omicron COVID-19 cases.

With the help of its representative offices in India and Singapore, Taiwan was able to send 50 oxygen generators and 2,000 N95 masks to the Bhutan public benefit organization Gyalyum Charitable Trust (GCT), according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

The supplies were first airlifted from Taipei to Singapore, where Taiwan representative to Singapore Tai Hui-yuan (戴輝源), delivered them to the GCT office in Singapore. The provisions were then loaded onto a chartered Drukair (Bhutan's national carrier) flight and made their way to Bhutan.

GCT has expressed its sincere gratitude to Taiwan for its immediate assistance, per the press release.

"Taiwan has the ability and willingness to continue to contribute to the international community and work together to assist Bhutan in tackling the challenge of epidemic prevention," MOFA said.