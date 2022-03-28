Scheffler wins Match Play to take top spot in world ranking

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf and now has the ranking to prove it.

Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play for his third title in his last five starts, this one enough to move him to No. 1 in the world.

One year after losing in the championship match, the 250-year-old Scheffler never trailed against Kevin Kisner, building a 3-up lead through six holes and giving him no chance to catch up. Scheffler closed him out with a par on the 15th for a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler never trailed in the semifinal win over Dustin Johnson or against Kisner — he went the final 57 holes at Austin Country Club without trailing — and he was so solid in the championship match that Kisner didn’t win a hole.

Scheffler won at Austin Country Club, where the Texas Longhorns occasionally practiced. Scheffler earned a business degree in four years without summer school.

Scheffler won the Phoenix Open six week ago, and followed that with a win at Bay Hill to move to No. 5 in the world. He needed help from Jon Rahm to get to the top. Rahm, who had been No. 1 since July 18, lost in the fourth round in 19 holes to Brooks Koepka. That paved the way for Scheffler to replace him by winning the Match Play.

He's the sixth-youngest player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986. Scheffler joined Kisner as the only players to win the Match Play the year after losing in the championship match. Scheffler $2.1 million.

In the morning semfinals, Scheffler beat Johnson 3-1, and Kisner edged Corey Conners 2 up. Conners beat Johnson 3 and 1 in the consolation match.

PGA TOUR

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.

Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.

Two strokes behind Martin entering the round, Ramey made four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 to take the lead and parred the par-3 17th at Corales Golf Course.

With the tournament played opposite the Match Play event in Austin, Texas, Ramey earned an exemption into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. The 29-year-old from Mississippi finished at 17-under 271.

Martin, the leader after each of the first three rounds, closed with a 70. Smalley finished with a 67.

EUROPEAN TOUR

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland won the Qatar Masters for his first DP World Tour title, closing with a 2-under 70 in high wind for a one-stroke victory.

Ferguson finished at 7-under 281 at Doha Golf Club.

Playing partner Chase Hanna was second. The American shot a 71.

Adrian Meronk (75) and and Marcus Kinhult (71) tied for third at 5 under.

KORN FERRY TOUR

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Trevor Werbylo beat Seonghyeon Kim with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff to win the Lake Charles Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Werbylo shot 64-63 on the weekend, finishing with two straight birdies to match Kim (68) at 18-under 266. They each parred the first hole, had matching birdies the second time down the par-4 18th and Werbylo won on the par-4 first.

The 24-year-old Werbylo played at the University of Arizona.

OTHER TOURS

Linnea Strom won the IOA Championship at Morongo in Beaumont, California, for her second career Epson Tour title. The former Arizona State player from Sweden closed with her second straight 5-under 67 to finish at 11 under, three strokes ahead of Sarah Jane Smith (69) and Milagros Chaves (71). ... Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong won his first Asian Tourt title, beating India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the DGC Open at the Lodhi course at Delhi Golf Club. Nitithorn finished with a 1-over 73 to match Sandhu (71) at 7-under 281. ... Linn Grant of Sweden won the Joburg Ladies Open by five strokes Saturday in her first start as a Ladies European Tour member. The 22-year-old Grant shot a 6-under 67 to finish at 11 under at Modderfontein Golf Club in Johannesburg. Grant also won for the third in the last month on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, following wins in the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge and Jabra Ladies Classic. ... France’s Clement Sordet beat Ruan Conradie of South Africa with a birdie on the first extra hole to win the SDC Open for his fifth European Challenge Tour title. Sordet shot a 5-under 67 to match Conradie at 21 under at Zebula Golf Estate in Randburg, South Africa. The event also was sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. ... Kevin Velo birdied the final hole for a one-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in Argentina. The American followed a third-round 64 with a 73 to finish at 18 under. Tommy Cocha (65) was second. ... Mao Siago won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shortened AXA Ladies. She shot 67-68 to finish at 9 under, a stroke ahead of Miyuu Yamashita.