Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Taliban bans BBC news broadcasts in Afghanistan

By Deutsche Welle
2022/03/27 21:39
The BBC has called on the Taliban to reverse their decision to ban broadcasts

The BBC has called on the Taliban to reverse their decision to ban broadcasts

Afghanistan's Taliban government has ordered BBC news bulletins to be taken off air according to the UK's national broadcaster.

The BBC made the announcement on Sunday and said: "This is a worrying development at a time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan."

Afghans must not be denied 'independent' journalism — BBC

Tarik Kafala who is head of languages at the BBC World Service said that over six million Afghans consumed BBC's "independent and impartial journalism" and said that it was crucial that they weren't denied access.

"We call on the Taliban to reverse their decision and allow our TV partners to return the BBC's news bulletins to their airwaves immediately," Kafala said in a statement tweeted by BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda Hakim.

Voice of America also halted

German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) cited Afghan media company MOBY Group as saying that the militant movement had also stopped broadcasting Voice of America (VOA) after orders from the Taliban's intelligence agency. DPA said that this was confirmed by Information and Culture Ministry spokesman Abdul Haq Hammad.

Many journalists fled the country when the Taliban seized control in August 2021. The Taliban's move to halt international broadcasters from operating comes days after the group backtracked on a decision to reopen girls' secondary schools.

kb/jsi (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2022-03-28 08:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
Images of councilor wearing shackles to father's funeral in southern Taiwan draw ire
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
China develops AI to design hypersonic missiles
Taiwan confirms 21 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 21 local COVID cases
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen
4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen