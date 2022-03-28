Alexa
Ferreira, Arriola among 4 changes to US lineup vs Panama

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 06:24
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forward Jesús Ferreira, winger Paul Arriola, midfielder Luca de la Torre and right back Shaq Moore entered the United States' starting lineup for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier against Panama as coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes.

Moore, summoned from Spain on short notice, replaced DeAndre Yedlin and Arriola took over from Tim Weah. Yedlin and Arriola served one-game suspensions after getting their second yellow cards of qualifying during Thursday night's 0-0 draw at Mexico.

De la Torre replaced Kellyn Acosta and Ferreira entered in place of Ricardo Pepi, with Berhalter looking for goals from crosses.

Holdovers included goalkeeper Zack Steffen, central defenders Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah, and winger Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic captained the U.S. for the eighth time.

The U.S. was in position to clinch a return to the World Cup with a win and if Costa Rica failed to win at El Salvador in a game that started earlier Sunday.

Adams, Miles Robinson, Steffen and Jordan Pefok entered with yellow cards and with another yellow would be suspended for Wednesday’s finale at Costa Rica.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress and defender Reggie Cannon was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen changed three starters from Thursday's 1-1 home draw against Honduras, putting in central defender Andrés Andrade, left back Éric Davis and winger Freddy Góndola for Andrés Cedeño, Jorge Gutiérrez and José Luis Rodríguez.

Holdovers included goakeeper Luis Mejia, right back Amir Murillo, defender Fidel Escobar, midfielders Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy, Alberto Quintero, Édgar Barcenas and Freddy Góndola, and forward Rolando Blackburn

Updated : 2022-03-28 07:41 GMT+08:00

