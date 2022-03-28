Alexa
Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal

By Associated Press
2022/03/28 02:52
TAMPA, Fla,. (AP) — The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.

Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).

Miller split last season between the Cubs and Pirates, going 0-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 13 relief outings. He was taken by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2009 draft.

An All-Star with Atlanta in 2015, he was traded by the Braves after that season to Arizona for a package that included shortstop Dansby Swanson.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP

Updated : 2022-03-28 04:04 GMT+08:00

