|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|70
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|69
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44
|31
|54
|Tottenham
|29
|16
|3
|10
|47
|36
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|30
|14
|6
|10
|49
|39
|48
|Wolverhampton
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31
|26
|46
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41
|40
|36
|Leicester
|27
|10
|6
|11
|42
|46
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Brentford
|30
|8
|6
|16
|33
|47
|30
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|67
|29
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
___
Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester 2, Brentford 1
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 3, West Ham 1
Liverpool vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|77
|Bournemouth
|36
|20
|9
|7
|59
|31
|69
|Luton Town
|38
|18
|9
|11
|56
|42
|63
|Huddersfield
|39
|17
|12
|10
|51
|43
|63
|Sheffield United
|38
|17
|10
|11
|52
|40
|61
|Blackburn
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|39
|61
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|59
|QPR
|38
|17
|8
|13
|54
|48
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|58
|Millwall
|38
|15
|12
|11
|39
|36
|57
|Coventry
|38
|15
|10
|13
|49
|46
|55
|West Brom
|38
|14
|12
|12
|42
|36
|54
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|52
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|51
|Stoke
|38
|13
|10
|15
|48
|44
|49
|Swansea
|37
|13
|9
|15
|41
|52
|48
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|46
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|8
|19
|49
|69
|44
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|12
|17
|42
|58
|42
|Hull
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|44
|41
|Reading
|38
|11
|6
|21
|44
|73
|33
|Barnsley
|38
|6
|10
|22
|28
|54
|28
|Peterborough
|38
|6
|8
|24
|32
|76
|26
|Derby
|39
|11
|13
|15
|38
|45
|25
___
Derby 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 2, West Brom 2
Huddersfield 0, Bournemouth 3
Hull 1, Luton Town 3
Reading 1, Blackburn 0
Stoke 2, Millwall 0
Swansea 0, Birmingham 0
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
QPR 1, Peterborough 3
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|80
|Wigan
|37
|24
|7
|6
|66
|34
|79
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|22
|10
|7
|64
|38
|76
|Plymouth
|40
|22
|8
|10
|66
|40
|74
|Oxford United
|39
|20
|9
|10
|74
|49
|69
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|19
|12
|8
|64
|42
|69
|Sunderland
|39
|19
|10
|10
|66
|48
|67
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|12
|9
|62
|47
|66
|Ipswich
|40
|17
|13
|10
|59
|40
|64
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|59
|Bolton
|39
|17
|7
|15
|60
|49
|58
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|14
|14
|56
|67
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|39
|14
|8
|17
|48
|65
|50
|Charlton
|39
|14
|7
|18
|46
|49
|49
|Shrewsbury
|40
|12
|12
|16
|41
|37
|48
|Cambridge United
|39
|12
|12
|15
|47
|59
|48
|Burton Albion
|39
|13
|8
|18
|48
|60
|47
|Lincoln
|39
|11
|9
|19
|43
|52
|42
|Gillingham
|40
|8
|13
|19
|31
|60
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|38
|7
|13
|18
|50
|67
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|39
|6
|15
|18
|40
|62
|33
|Morecambe
|39
|7
|11
|21
|47
|79
|32
|Doncaster
|40
|8
|6
|26
|28
|74
|30
|Crewe
|39
|6
|7
|26
|30
|71
|25
___
Cambridge United 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton 2, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Crewe 0, Bolton 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Doncaster 0
Gillingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Lincoln 0, Sunderland 0
Oxford United 1, Ipswich 1
Plymouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 0, Wycombe 0
Rotherham 0, Shrewsbury 3
Wigan 4, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Cheltenham 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Gillingham 2
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Cheltenham 1
Shrewsbury 1, Lincoln 0
Wigan vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 3:45 p.m.
|Forest Green
|37
|20
|12
|5
|66
|32
|72
|Exeter
|38
|18
|14
|6
|56
|36
|68
|Northampton
|39
|19
|9
|11
|47
|33
|66
|Port Vale
|38
|17
|12
|9
|57
|36
|63
|Newport County
|39
|17
|12
|10
|62
|49
|63
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|18
|9
|12
|53
|43
|63
|Tranmere
|39
|18
|9
|12
|44
|34
|63
|Mansfield Town
|36
|18
|8
|10
|50
|41
|62
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|61
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|61
|Salford
|37
|15
|11
|11
|46
|34
|56
|Crawley Town
|38
|14
|9
|15
|48
|53
|51
|Hartlepool
|38
|14
|9
|15
|39
|50
|51
|Bradford
|39
|11
|14
|14
|43
|47
|47
|Harrogate Town
|39
|12
|11
|16
|56
|61
|47
|Walsall
|39
|12
|11
|16
|42
|51
|47
|Leyton Orient
|38
|10
|16
|12
|51
|38
|46
|Carlisle
|38
|12
|10
|16
|34
|50
|46
|Colchester
|39
|10
|12
|17
|37
|52
|42
|Rochdale
|38
|8
|16
|14
|41
|51
|40
|Barrow
|38
|8
|13
|17
|33
|45
|37
|Stevenage
|38
|7
|13
|18
|34
|60
|34
|Oldham
|38
|7
|10
|21
|37
|61
|31
|Scunthorpe
|39
|4
|12
|23
|26
|71
|24
___
Barrow 1, Carlisle 2
Bradford 1, Port Vale 2
Crawley Town 3, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 1, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 3, Rochdale 1
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m. ppd
Northampton 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Oldham 0, Exeter 2
Salford 5, Scunthorpe 1
Sutton United 1, Tranmere 1
Colchester 0, Forest Green 1
Harrogate Town 0, Leyton Orient 3
Oldham 1, Sutton United 3
Port Vale 0, Exeter 0
Rochdale 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford 0, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Colchester 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0
Exeter 2, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 2, Sutton United 0
Salford 2, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 0, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 0
Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.