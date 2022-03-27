NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 64 44 14 6 94 262 186 26-6-0 18-8-6 11-1-2 m-Carolina 65 43 15 7 93 216 156 24-5-4 19-10-3 11-7-1 m-Pittsburgh 66 39 17 10 88 214 177 18-9-5 21-8-5 12-5-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 65 41 19 5 87 198 168 21-6-3 20-13-2 10-6-0 a-Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174 20-10-2 21-9-3 14-3-1 a-Tampa Bay 64 40 18 6 86 211 181 19-6-4 21-12-2 12-6-1 Toronto 64 40 19 5 85 234 195 23-7-2 17-12-3 9-6-0 Washington 67 37 20 10 84 224 191 16-13-5 21-7-5 14-5-1 Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246 18-13-3 14-16-2 8-13-0 N.Y. Islanders 63 28 26 9 65 173 174 17-12-4 11-14-5 7-6-2 Detroit 65 26 31 8 60 187 242 17-12-5 9-19-3 6-9-3 Buffalo 65 23 33 9 55 174 227 12-16-5 11-17-4 7-10-4 Philadelphia 65 21 33 11 53 167 228 13-15-6 8-18-5 5-11-4 Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213 12-19-3 11-17-3 5-11-2 New Jersey 65 23 37 5 51 200 237 15-14-3 8-23-2 9-11-2 Montreal 65 18 37 10 46 167 244 10-19-4 8-18-6 7-9-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 65 46 14 5 97 251 181 26-4-3 20-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 21-6-6 19-11-2 10-7-1 c-Minnesota 63 39 20 4 82 234 200 22-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1 p-Los Angeles 67 36 22 9 81 195 188 18-13-4 18-9-5 8-7-2 c-St. Louis 64 35 20 9 79 226 187 20-9-4 15-11-5 12-5-3 Nashville 65 37 24 4 78 212 190 19-11-0 18-13-4 13-6-1 p-Edmonton 66 36 25 5 77 227 215 20-12-0 16-13-5 14-5-0 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 20-13-3 16-15-1 12-5-1 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 21-9-1 15-16-2 13-8-2 Vancouver 67 32 26 9 73 192 191 14-13-5 18-13-4 8-5-5 Winnipeg 66 31 25 10 72 207 206 18-13-2 13-12-8 12-6-5 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 16-14-4 13-14-4 8-8-3 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 16-14-4 11-15-7 10-8-3 Chicago 66 24 32 10 58 179 229 11-16-5 13-16-5 4-13-5 Seattle 65 20 39 6 46 170 232 11-18-3 9-21-3 4-14-0 Arizona 64 20 40 4 44 166 232 9-22-1 11-18-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Calgary 9, Edmonton 5

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.