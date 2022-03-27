Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 64 44 14 6 94 262 186
m-Carolina 65 43 15 7 93 216 156
m-Pittsburgh 66 39 17 10 88 214 177
m-N.Y. Rangers 65 41 19 5 87 198 168
a-Boston 65 41 19 5 87 200 174
a-Tampa Bay 64 40 18 6 86 211 181
Toronto 64 40 19 5 85 234 195
Washington 67 37 20 10 84 224 191
Columbus 66 32 29 5 69 216 246
N.Y. Islanders 63 28 26 9 65 173 174
Detroit 65 26 31 8 60 187 242
Buffalo 65 23 33 9 55 174 227
Philadelphia 65 21 33 11 53 167 228
Ottawa 65 23 36 6 52 170 213
New Jersey 65 23 37 5 51 200 237
Montreal 65 18 37 10 46 167 244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 65 46 14 5 97 251 181
p-Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160
c-Minnesota 63 39 20 4 82 234 200
p-Los Angeles 67 36 22 9 81 195 188
c-St. Louis 64 35 20 9 79 226 187
Nashville 65 37 24 4 78 212 190
p-Edmonton 66 36 25 5 77 227 215
Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206
Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192
Vancouver 67 32 26 9 73 192 191
Winnipeg 66 31 25 10 72 207 206
San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204
Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218
Chicago 66 24 32 10 58 179 229
Seattle 65 20 39 6 46 170 232
Arizona 64 20 40 4 44 166 232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Calgary 9, Edmonton 5

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-27 23:30 GMT+08:00

