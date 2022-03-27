Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125
Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112
Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110
Fayetteville 51 35 14 1 1 72 175 128
Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145
Pensacola 49 27 16 5 1 60 170 145
Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137
Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163
Birmingham 51 15 30 5 1 36 130 182
Macon 50 9 36 2 3 23 109 227
Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4

Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-03-27 23:30 GMT+08:00

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
