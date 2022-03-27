SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125 Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112 Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110 Fayetteville 51 35 14 1 1 72 175 128 Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145 Pensacola 49 27 16 5 1 60 170 145 Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137 Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163 Birmingham 51 15 30 5 1 36 130 182 Macon 50 9 36 2 3 23 109 227 Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4

Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled