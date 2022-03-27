Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 3 0 1 10 7 2
Columbus 2 0 2 8 10 5
Chicago 2 0 2 8 5 1
New York 2 1 1 7 8 4
Orlando City 2 1 1 7 4 2
Atlanta 2 1 1 7 8 8
D.C. United 2 2 0 6 5 4
Charlotte FC 2 3 0 6 6 7
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 5 10
New York City FC 1 2 1 4 4 4
New England 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 5 8
CF Montréal 0 3 1 1 5 11
Inter Miami CF 0 3 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 2
Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 10 6 4
Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 4 2
Austin FC 2 1 1 7 11 3
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 7 3
Colorado 2 1 1 7 6 4
LA Galaxy 2 2 0 6 4 4
Sporting Kansas City 2 3 0 6 4 8
Houston 1 1 2 5 3 3
Portland 1 1 2 5 5 7
Seattle 1 2 1 4 4 5
Nashville 1 2 1 4 3 5
San Jose 0 3 1 1 4 9
Vancouver 0 3 1 1 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 19

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Orlando City 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Chicago 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Charlotte FC 3, New England 1

Minnesota 1, San Jose 0

FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

Colorado 1, Houston 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville 1

Sunday, March 20

Columbus 1, New York 1, tie

Seattle 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-27 23:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street