Higuita wins Catalonia Volta ahead of Carapaz

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 20:40
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Higuita of Colombia won the Catalonia Volta after protecting his lead over Richard Carapaz on Sunday’s seventh and final stage in Barcelona.

Higuita quickly neutralized all his attackers over the 138.6-kilometer (86.1-mile) ride that started and finished in the regional capital of Spain’s northeast Catalonia. The stage concluded with six trips up and down the Montjuic hill that features views over the city.

Higuita, a rider of BORA-hansgrophe who took the race lead on Saturday, finished with a 16-second edge over Carapaz of INEOS Grenadiers in the general classification.

It was the 24-year-old’s first title on the world tour.

“I was tired, but you dig deep to find your strength because I knew that Carapaz is a very strong rider,” Higuita said.

Andrea Bagioli, and Italian rider for Quick-Step, won the stage in a bunch sprint after a large group of chasers overtook a smaller group that included Higuita and Carapaz on the final descent.

Updated : 2022-03-27 21:58 GMT+08:00

