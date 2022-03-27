Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 27, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;SSW;12;76%;21%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;26;22;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;21;WNW;30;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NE;6;41%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;16;15;ESE;18;84%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;15;4;An afternoon shower;15;6;NNW;9;67%;55%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;5;1;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NNE;11;57%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;An afternoon shower;16;8;An afternoon shower;18;4;NW;13;51%;77%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;A morning flurry;-1;-5;S;19;92%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;E;11;60%;2%;8

Athens, Greece;Turning out cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;17;10;WSW;8;63%;85%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Turning sunny;22;15;S;13;64%;5%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;22;8;Breezy in the p.m.;22;8;NW;20;31%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;8;71%;58%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;SSW;10;45%;7%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;11;72%;91%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Milder;18;9;Partly sunny;17;10;NE;8;60%;25%;5

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;7;S;15;26%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;19;3;Sunny and mild;20;6;SSE;5;45%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;16;3;Mostly sunny;16;4;WNW;13;65%;50%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;18;11;An afternoon shower;20;11;SSE;9;78%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;E;12;57%;10%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;17;3;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;S;7;43%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Turning sunny, mild;16;4;Mild with some sun;19;8;NE;5;69%;27%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;20;3;Mostly sunny;18;4;WSW;10;50%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;17;2;Lots of sun, mild;21;5;SSW;9;39%;4%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Partly sunny;27;19;N;13;68%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ENE;10;50%;66%;13

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;NE;15;40%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;NNE;21;42%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;NNW;20;73%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;30;19;A shower in the a.m.;29;20;SE;5;64%;72%;5

Chennai, India;Very warm;35;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;SSE;17;72%;4%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;1;-3;Cold;1;-1;E;15;37%;12%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;S;12;70%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;12;3;Periods of sun;12;2;WNW;22;77%;5%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;24;18;Breezy with some sun;24;18;N;26;80%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;19;S;20;51%;0%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SE;11;70%;64%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;36;21;Hazy sun, very hot;39;22;NW;9;27%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;25;9;Partly sunny, warm;26;7;SW;10;18%;10%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;34;24;Hot with hazy sun;36;25;SSE;15;53%;2%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;7;72%;70%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then sun;14;3;An afternoon shower;13;4;E;6;75%;49%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;15;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;N;15;37%;13%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy;17;15;Winds subsiding;17;14;ESE;41;82%;88%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Overcast and cooler;22;18;Mostly sunny;23;19;SSE;9;69%;35%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;15;ESE;11;84%;88%;4

Havana, Cuba;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;19;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;E;20;47%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;0;-1;Showers of rain/snow;6;-7;NNE;25;62%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;9;60%;75%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;23;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;19;16;ENE;11;91%;73%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;E;10;54%;24%;10

Hyderabad, India;Very warm;38;25;Very warm;39;26;ESE;9;26%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;34;21;Hot, becoming breezy;35;20;NE;15;25%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;Sunny and warmer;16;5;ENE;8;78%;5%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;W;11;71%;55%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;32;23;Hazy sun;30;25;N;10;56%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;25;13;N;10;57%;8%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;24;8;Sunny and beautiful;20;8;SSE;9;28%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;38;25;Hazy and breezy;35;26;W;22;47%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;27;14;Sun and clouds;27;16;S;10;51%;3%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;34;20;Hazy sun;36;21;N;22;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;5;0;Breezy and warmer;15;9;WSW;24;41%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;NNE;12;53%;13%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;N;10;71%;95%;4

Kolkata, India;Some sun;34;27;Hazy sunshine;35;27;S;16;50%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm around;36;25;NW;9;67%;55%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;13;4;Showers around;14;3;NE;13;72%;93%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm around;34;26;SSW;12;65%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;22;18;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;SSE;12;74%;49%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;13;A couple of showers;20;13;NNW;12;69%;98%;5

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;14;4;An afternoon shower;16;8;E;6;72%;91%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;21;12;Heavy morning rain;16;10;S;13;74%;100%;2

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;S;11;76%;96%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;17;9;ESE;7;58%;72%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;ESE;6;59%;18%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;NNE;9;86%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;E;11;44%;43%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;29;17;Clearing;26;15;SSE;14;60%;8%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;25;11;Mostly sunny;27;12;SSW;11;18%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Sunshine and nice;26;19;SE;11;47%;1%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;3;-1;Breezy;14;5;W;25;57%;19%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;E;19;60%;3%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NNE;11;70%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;0;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-10;WNW;12;49%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;1;-5;Snow and rain;8;2;WSW;16;40%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;27;Hazy sun;35;27;NW;10;56%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray thunderstorm;27;16;A thunderstorm;26;16;NNE;16;69%;88%;14

New York, United States;Windy, a p.m. shower;8;-4;Breezy and colder;2;-5;NW;26;24%;25%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;18;5;Sunshine;19;6;NW;11;48%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-2;-12;Increasing clouds;1;-3;S;9;71%;64%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning shower;19;9;Rather cloudy;14;6;N;19;38%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;11;6;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;NNW;15;42%;1%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-4;-12;Very cold;-6;-11;NW;25;50%;57%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;N;9;69%;66%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;16;69%;93%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A morning shower;29;23;NE;13;73%;70%;6

Paris, France;Mild with sunshine;20;6;Sunshine and mild;21;10;ESE;8;59%;26%;4

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;25;19;A morning t-storm;27;20;E;20;65%;77%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NNE;8;68%;89%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;17;75%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;30;21;A couple of showers;29;21;ESE;10;63%;96%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny, warm;21;7;W;10;57%;51%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;10;-4;Sunny and milder;14;-3;S;8;47%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;12;A couple of showers;18;12;SW;12;73%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Warmer;25;14;Cloudy;23;12;SW;12;64%;52%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain and drizzle;30;25;SSE;13;71%;95%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;0;E;16;79%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;4;4;A couple of showers;12;0;WNW;26;55%;97%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;24;A bit of rain;29;23;NNW;12;75%;92%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;24;13;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NNE;17;13%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;22;6;Partly sunny;21;4;NNW;12;47%;28%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-6;NW;15;67%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy, p.m. rain;17;10;A shower or two;16;9;WNW;13;78%;88%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;27;17;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;19;65%;55%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Turning cloudy;29;22;A shower in spots;28;22;E;14;68%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NNW;11;64%;69%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;8;Mostly sunny;21;6;ENE;12;23%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;SW;8;37%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;30;20;A couple of showers;30;20;N;9;79%;98%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;13;A couple of showers;19;12;NE;11;61%;97%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;16;9;Rain and drizzle;13;6;NW;9;85%;72%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A stray a.m. shower;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;WSW;8;41%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;A thick cloud cover;17;9;Partly sunny;14;9;ESE;15;52%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;N;9;72%;58%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;19;3;Partly sunny;19;5;S;7;52%;23%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun;29;23;Increasing clouds;29;23;E;12;60%;59%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;11;6;Breezy in the p.m.;12;-2;NNW;23;41%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;20;A shower in the p.m.;24;20;SSW;12;74%;96%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, windy, cooler;17;16;Rain and a t-storm;18;15;E;17;83%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;1;0;Showers of rain/snow;7;-3;N;32;59%;92%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;16;7;SE;13;45%;40%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;10;1;Very windy, cooler;6;-3;NW;38;58%;41%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;15;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;NW;23;19%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;18;10;Sunny;19;12;NNE;15;54%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;21;9;A couple of showers;20;7;E;6;56%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A morning shower;18;11;Partly sunny;16;9;NE;14;41%;28%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-3;-9;Windy and very cold;-4;-7;WNW;33;50%;52%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and clouds;27;15;Not as warm;20;13;WNW;13;69%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;19;13;Partly sunny;19;11;N;14;70%;4%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Milder;7;-11;Clearing;3;-15;N;13;27%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;14;8;Clearing;12;5;N;8;72%;28%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;16;2;Mostly sunny, warm;21;8;W;6;50%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;36;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;SSW;11;68%;56%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;6;3;Not as cool;13;4;W;24;61%;24%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;10;4;Sunshine and warmer;18;6;W;27;45%;46%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;16;14;A morning shower;17;13;SE;30;84%;44%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;W;9;55%;4%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;10;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;ENE;11;43%;3%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-27 21:58 GMT+08:00

