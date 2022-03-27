Alexa
Free admission for kids at 13 forest recreation areas in Taiwan over upcoming holiday

Offer extends to rides on Wulai Trolley, Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/27 20:41
The Wulai Trolley (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Friday (March 25) that it will offer children under the age of 12 free admission to 13 national forest recreation areas during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday (April 2 to 5), which includes Children's Day (April 4).

The forest recreation areas where free admission will be offered to eligible children during the upcoming holiday include Taipingshan, Neidong, Manyueyuan, Dongyanshan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Jhihben, Chihnan, and Fuyuan.

The free admission for kids also extends to rides on the Wulai Trolley in New Taipei City’s Wulai District and the Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan County, the bureau said, adding that children must be accompanied by adults on these rides to ensure their safety.

For more information about national forest recreation areas in Taiwan and their nature trails, refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website.

The Neidong National Forest Recreation Area (Forestry Bureau photo)
