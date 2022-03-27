Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

China Eastern plane crash: Second 'black box' recovered

By Deutsche Welle
2022/03/27 07:54
The 132 passengers and crew on China Eastern flight MU5735 died in the plane crash

The 132 passengers and crew on China Eastern flight MU5735 died in the plane crash

The second "black box" has been recovered from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 passenger plane that crashed last week, Chinese state media reported on Sunday. All 132 people on board have been confirmed dead.

"The second black box from China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on March 27," Xinhua news agency said. The flight was en route from the city of Kunming, in southeastern China, to the major manufacturing hub of Guangzhou when it crashed.

The plane had two flight recorders: one in the rear passenger cabin to track flight data, and a voice recorder in the cockpit. The cockpit voice recorder was found on Wednesday and sent to Beijing for analysis.

The flight data recorder — an orange cylinder — was found 1.5 meters (5 feet) underground on a mountain slope during a search that was complicated by rainy and muddy conditions, officials said. It contains data such as speed, altitude and heading.

Recovery efforts continue

The recovery of both recorders will help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) into a remote, forested mountainside in southern China in just over a minute.

Hundreds of people have joined the search at the scene of the accident, including firefighters, doctors and investigators. They are attempting to recover human remains and the wreckage of the plane.

On Saturday, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that all 123 passengers and nine crew members on board had died. DNA testing has confirmed the identity of 120 people, the CAAC said, adding that all were Chinese nationals.

see/fb (AP, AFP)

Updated : 2022-03-27 20:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street