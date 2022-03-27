Third-dose COVID vaccination required for people patronizing ‘special entertainment facilities’ in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of COVID-19 cases stemming from the cluster infections among police officers patronizing local eateries in the northern port city of Keelung having risen to 27, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 27) issued an order requiring all customers attending “special entertainment facilities” in Taiwan must have been immunized with a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The central government has decided to step up epidemic preventative measures in the country’s special entertainment facilities, which include karaoke halls, dance halls, nightclubs, clubs, bars, special beauty parlors, special coffee shops and tea houses, and saunas, CNA reported.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that customers entering the above-mentioned facilities are required to produce proof that shows they have received at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while all workers at the facilities must have received the second dose for 14 days or the third dose if they got their second shots at least 90 days ago.

In addition, workers at these facilities must undergo a fast screening test every week, and only those with negative results can continue to provide services, starting from now until April 30. The CECC also requires that the special entertainment facilities make a list of all their workers, including janitors and itinerant workers, make a health monitoring plan, and set up a mechanism to track and handle irregularities, per CNA